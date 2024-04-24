She Called The Cops After Her Sister-In-Law’s Husband Slapped Her Son Across The Face For Running In The House And Caused Them Both To Lose Their Jobs

It’s always a shame when family members get into arguments so bad that it splits the family. Some fights are too intense to forgive and forget right away.

Have you ever witnessed a family incident so bad that the cops had to show up?

One woman and her husband called the cops on her in-laws after her brother-in-law smacked her autistic son to discipline him. Since then, the family has been at odds.

She and her husband have a seven-year-old who is on the autism spectrum. He is usually a well-behaved child but needs reminders on certain rules.

Last year, her sister-in-law and her husband held one of their frequent family gatherings at their house, which she attended with her son. Her husband was at work.

One of her sister-in-law’s house rules is that no children are allowed to run in the house.

“My sister-in-law’s husband slapped my child across the face for running in the house,” she explained.

“It wasn’t overly hard, but I don’t think that matters. No running in the house is a set rule, but [since] my child is on the spectrum, he needs frequent reminders.”

“He skip-runs when stimming. We hadn’t even been at the house for 15 minutes when this happened, and my sister-in-law’s husband gave no warning or reminder. It happened so [quickly] that I didn’t even have the chance to speak to my kid myself.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.