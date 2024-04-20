She’s Supposed To Be Getting Married This Year, But Her Fiancé Admitted He Cheated On Her Several Times, Then Got Down On His Knees And Literally Begged For Her Forgiveness

For the last seven years, this 26-year-old woman and her 26-year-old fiancé have been together. Her fiancé proposed to her a little more than a year ago, and she was elated to say yes to him.

Their wedding date is set for later this year, and they’re also planning on having a baby soon as well.

She originally met her fiancé in middle school, but then they wound up reconnecting when they attended college.

She really thought she would spend the rest of her life with her fiancé, but his recent confession has thrown a wrench in her plans.

“However, devastatingly, he revealed to me a month ago that he’s cheated on me several times during our relationship, with the most recent incident occurring last August,” she explained.

Her heart broke upon hearing his confession, and her fiancé then blamed some trauma from his childhood as for why he cheated at all.

Her fiancé claims that he never liked cheating on her and got no enjoyment out of it. He insists he felt guilty after every time, and he felt compelled to tell her the truth so as to avoid starting their marriage on lies.

“While I understand he’s been through trauma, there’s no excuse for cheating,” she said. “My world has been turned upside down because he was my everything.”

“He was sweet, supportive, and seemingly perfect. He’s supported me through mental breakdowns, grad school, career changes, etc.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.