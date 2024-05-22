She Feels Guilty For Going On A Date With A Guy Her Friend Told Her Not To Start Seeing Since She Thinks They’ll End Up Together

For five years now, this 30-year-old woman has been friends with 29-year-old Emily. Emily has brought up her 31-year-old friend Greg a couple of times, saying she believes Greg is crushing on her, yet he’s not her kind of guy.

While Emily is convinced Greg likes her more than a friend, they still are quite close. Not that long ago, she went out one night, and she finally had the opportunity to meet Greg.

“We really hit it off and had a great time. I messaged Emily that night, telling her I met Greg and thought he was nice,” she explained.

“Her responses were odd, mostly asking if he mentioned her. Greg took my number and expressed interest in seeing me again. The next day, feeling something was off from Emily’s previous messages, I asked her directly if she’d be okay with me getting to know Greg better. I’m not sure why I asked.”

“I wasn’t asking for permission per se, but I wanted to give her a heads up as they are friends, and I didn’t want it to be awkward for her as someone who is friends with both of us.”

She also was hoping that Emily would offer up some more insights into who Greg was as a person and if she believed they could make a nice match.

She was shocked, though, when Emily texted her back, saying that she was not alright with her getting to know Greg.

Emily went on to say that she isn’t attracted to Greg herself, but they have a bond, and all of their friends think they will end up together at some point in the future.

“She emphasized not finding him attractive yet mentioned he’d do anything for her,” she said. “I was taken aback by her firm ‘no’, but after thinking it over and discussing with other friends, I decided to go on the date with Greg.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.