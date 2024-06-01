“Corpcore” Style Can Help You Embody Confidence And Authority, Even If You Don’t Actually Work In An Office

I don’t know about you, but after I watch shows like “Succession” or “Suits” and see the female characters walk around in their bougie corporate work wear, looking powerful and confident, I wish I wore more business wear.

As a writer with the privilege of working from home, I don’t have much in the way of a corporate wardrobe. Therefore, I’m fascinated by the ‘corporate’ fashion trend.

‘Corpcore,’ or corporate-core fashion, is a trend that empowers individuals by bringing the confidence and authority of business and office wear into their daily lives outside the office.

If you want to try out ‘corpcore’ for yourself and channel the energy of corporate, business-savvy characters like Shiv Roy and Rachel Zane, here are a few things you’ll need.

First, you can never go wrong with a great pantsuit. Whether it’s a more serious, structured pantsuit that’s meant to be used in a work setting or a more casual pantsuit, a matching blazer and pant combo will always work for the corpcore aesthetic.

If you’re not that into pantsuits, you can also wear a great business casual dress. For instance, boat neck dresses, with their flat necklines and complimentary shape, don’t only look amazing in a corporate setting but also any setting.

Any dress or skirt you wear for the corpcore trend should be paired with an elegant pair of black or neutral tights or pantyhose and some cute heels.

When in doubt, some kind of neutral button-up or turtleneck with black trousers will always work for a corporate moment.

You can wear flats or loafers if they suit you, but most corporate baddies wear heels. At the very least, you can wear kitten heels.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.