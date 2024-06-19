He Doesn’t Want To Have A Third Child With His Wife, But He Feels Guilty For Taking Away Her Last Chance To Have A Baby

Some people are so certain about the amount of kids they want to have in the future growing up, then, once they’re actually parents, they change their minds.

One man is unsure what to do as his wife wants a third baby, and he doesn’t, which makes her sad.

He and his wife are both 35 and have been together for almost 15 years. They have two children, an 11-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

He and his wife were fine with only having two children for a while. But for the last year, his wife has expressed that she’s changed her mind and “desperately” wants a third child.

“I’m very happy and content with the two children we have and have previously been [against having] any more kids [for] a number of reasons,” he said.

“[We don’t] have adequate housing space for another person, we’ve got $20,000 of debt from a history of poor financial decisions, and I don’t like the idea of the financial stress a new baby brings.”

“I [also] work from home and have recently been promoted to a senior position. I feel like a new baby being around will be distracting and potentially impact my work performance. The list goes on.”

Unfortunately, his wife’s feelings about the subject have been heavily impacting her behavior. They often get into arguments, some of which become screaming fights.

For a few months, he would tell her a third child was a possibility but that he didn’t feel good about it. Now, he’s ready to put his foot down and give his wife a firm “no.”

