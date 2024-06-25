Her Cousin Seated Her With A Table Full Of Single People At Her Wedding, So She’s Upset

Not too long ago, this 44-year-old woman went to her younger cousin’s wedding. The ceremony was gorgeous, and she’s happy for her cousin.

But something happened during the reception that has her still feeling upset even though the wedding is long over.

When she walked into the reception, she was shocked to see that her cousin put her at a table full of single people.

“I was NOT informed of this,” she explained. “I never even heard of something like this, but honestly, I have not gone to many weddings.”

“All of the people at my table were in their 20s, and the conversation revolved around dating apps and stories of wild nights out.”

She felt as if her cousin was treating her like some kind of a child, grouping her in with the rest of these people.

She also didn’t feel at home, and as she looked around the room, she couldn’t help but notice all the other guests seemed to have been put together with a lot of thought and care.

She had nothing in common with the 20-somethings, so it was a tough go for the remainder of the night.

“To add salt to the wound, the table was literally labeled “SINGLES,” which felt like a glaring spotlight on my marital status,” she said.

