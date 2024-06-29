Her Sister’s Entire Wedding Menu Is Centered Around Seafood Despite The Fact That She Has A Severe Shellfish Allergy, So She Wants To Bring Her Own Food To The Event

This 24-year-old woman’s older sister, who is 35, will be tying the knot in just two weeks. But unfortunately, they’ve never had a tight-knit relationship or really gotten along due to their age gap.

That might be why, when planning her wedding, her sister failed to be considerate of her severe food allergy.

For some context, she is extremely allergic to shellfish, and contact will cause her throat to swell up, and she will stop breathing.

So, she was talking to her sister just yesterday and asked about the food that will be served at the wedding. She wanted to make sure that her sister had informed the kitchen staff of her extreme shellfish allergy.

Well, she came to find out that her sister didn’t just fail to inform the staff. Rather, she learned that her sister’s entire wedding menu was seafood-based. From hors d’oeuvres and appetizers to the main course, the menu included items such as lobster, crab, oysters, and scallops – with just one chicken option.

“And my sister told me that she hasn’t said anything to the kitchen staff because ‘they should not have extra work to accommodate a person who is clearly faking it,'” she revealed.

Obviously, though, she is not faking her food allergy. So, she tried to tell her sister that if the kitchen isn’t informed, then she won’t be able to eat anything at all due to the risk of cross-contamination.

That just isn’t realistic, either, since her sister’s wedding is going to be huge and 14 hours long!

Nonetheless, her sister actually just told her that she didn’t have to eat during the nuptials. And now, she’s at a loss about what to do.

