She Doesn’t Want To Get Married Without Having A Nose Job First, But Her Boyfriend Is Totally Against It 

It’s safe to say that most people planning to get married want to look their best on their wedding day. Some more “stereotypical” preparations might include getting a fresh haircut or dye, a manicure, or even shedding a few pounds.

But other people might want to undergo more drastic changes before their wedding, as photos and videos will commemorate the big day for years to come.

This 25-year-old woman is in this situation right now. She and her boyfriend, who is 27, are hoping to get married in about two or three years from now.

“And I have a very big aquiline nose that has granted me a lot of bullying for all my life,” she said.

So, she claimed that she “obviously” doesn’t like her nose and really doesn’t want this one feature to “ruin” both her wedding and her wedding photos.

However, she recently found out that her boss is actually getting a nose job in about two months, and the idea of undergoing plastic surgery popped into her head.

“I decided that if it turns out okay, I will get the number of her surgeon and get my nose fixed,” she revealed.

Well, ever since she filled her boyfriend in her plan, he has apparently been “insufferable.” He won’t stop talking about all of the terrible things that could happen, like how she could “end up dead” or in a “vegetative” state.

Her boyfriend also keeps claiming that her nose job will only be the beginning, causing her to end up undergoing various other surgeries.

