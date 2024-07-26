He Abandoned His Former Stepson And Divorced His Ex-Wife Because She Would Always Favor Her Son Over Their Daughter

Being in a blended family can have its difficult moments, and one of the key factors of keeping peace within one is avoiding any favoritism.

One man recently decided to write off his stepson after divorcing his mom because the two of them treated his daughter horribly.

He and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Lily, are in their 40s and used to have a blended family. Lily has a 17-year-old son named Isaac, and together they have a 14-year-old daughter named Elena.

Since he and Lily married, he did his best to be a father figure for Isaac, as Isaac’s dad wasn’t in the picture. He was always present in his life and was sure not to show favoritism towards Elena because she was his biological daughter.

However, Lily was a stay-at-home mom and did most of the parenting in their home on a daily basis.

“I could always see that Lily favored Isaac, but it seemed really mild, and it wasn’t something I would worry about,” he explained.

“Then, one day, I figured that it was not that mild. To be clear, I fully blame myself for not seeing this sooner.”

One year ago, he returned home from work hours after dinnertime. When he saw Elena grabbing a bunch of snacks from the kitchen, he asked her what she ate for dinner, and she said Lily heated up chicken nuggets, which he remembered buying from the store.

He asked Elena how many chicken nuggets she ate, and she shockingly responded that she had only eaten three. He was surprised, as he knew he bought at least 40 nuggets.

