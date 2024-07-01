His Wife Wants Him To Buy Her A Brand-New Car And Get Tattoos In Exchange For Carrying Their Baby

This man and his wife have been together for eight years and married for one year. Throughout their relationship, his wife has always been extremely career-driven, too, and he’s fully supportive of that.

However, after his mother-in-law recently brought up his wife’s ticking biological clock, they decided to start discussing the idea of having a family.

But, to his surprise, his wife had some steep expectations in return for giving birth to their future child.

More specifically, she wants him to buy her a brand-new car – in her name and the color of her choice – as a push present for both carrying and giving birth to their child. Additionally, she wants him to get a tattoo of both her name and their future baby’s name on his stomach.

“She argues that pregnancy and childbirth are painful and potentially gruesome experiences that will change her body, and she believes a car and the tattoo would be fitting rewards and reminders,” he explained.

He, on the other hand, has never heard of husbands buying such expensive gifts after their wives have babies. He told his wife that, too, and told her that doing so would make starting their family feel more like a financial transaction.

Plus, even though they’re comfortable in terms of finances, they’re definitely not wealthy. So, he can’t afford to simply drop over $30,000 on a brand-new car when that chunk of change could easily be used as a down payment on a home.

Still, his wife didn’t agree with him, got upset, and tried to convince him that purchasing the car would be a fair trade.

Despite that, he refused to budge and actually brought up the idea of just adopting a child if his wife didn’t want to go through pregnancy.

