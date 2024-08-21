Her Friend’s Dad Offered To Pay Her To Go On Dates With Her Friend And Take Him To School Dances

A ton of us struggle to find people to go out with, but can you imagine being offered to date someone as a paid gig?

One teenager befriended a boy at her new school, and his dad later wanted to pay her if she was willing to date and go to school dances with his son.

She’s 15 and started attending her new school in April last year. She didn’t know many of the kids in her class, so during lunchtime, she wound up sitting with a 16-year-old who was at a table by himself.

After chatting with him briefly, she learned his name was Kyle and that he was a bit quirky, but she did not mind.

“I saw he had a space camp t-shirt on and asked him if it was fun,” she recalled.

“Space and astronomy are things he is obsessed with, so he told me all about space camp and then started talking about other space stuff. It was actually kind of nice because I didn’t have to say much, and he was really excited to talk about it, so it was a win-win.”

She and Kyle ended up having lunch together almost every day until the end of the school year. They stayed in touch over the summer, and a few days ago, she was invited to his house for the first time to check out his new telescope.

Eager to see it and hang out with her new friend, she went over to his home and had a great time. His parents were very keen on meeting her, and she could tell they were thrilled that Kyle had someone to spend time with.

When their day ended, Kyle’s dad offered to drive her home, and she accepted. That’s when things started getting strange.

