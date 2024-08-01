His Girlfriend Admitted She Would Consider Dating Someone Richer Than Him If She Ever Got The Opportunity To

Some people choose love, and some people choose money when it comes down to romance. This 30-year-old man has been dating his 28-year-old girlfriend for the last four years, and he truly believed she picked him for love.

Not to say he isn’t well off; he is, but he doesn’t come from the kind of money that his girlfriend does.

Things are so serious between him and his girlfriend that they are now discussing timelines for getting married as well as having kids together.

“She comes from a reasonably wealthy background,” he explained. “Went to private school, etc., so a lot of her friend group date within this rich bubble.”

“I am by no means poor but not a millionaire. Recently, she has talked a lot about all the gifts her friend’s boyfriends get, almost with fascination.”

“As she talked about it regularly, I asked her whether she expected me to earn more money and if she would date another guy who was richer. She thought about it for a second and then said she would “have to consider it.”

He was shocked by how honest his girlfriend was being. He was so surprised that initially, he thought she was playing a prank on him.

But then it sunk in that, no, she wasn’t joking at all: she was serious about considering dating a richer guy if one happened to come along.

He decided to press her for more information, and his girlfriend stated she was trying to be “a realist.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.