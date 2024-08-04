His Sister Wants To Wear Her Wedding Dress To His Own Nuptials Since Her Late Fiancé Passed Away, And They Never Got To Tie The Knot

For traditional weddings, it’s standard to avoid wearing white if you’re a guest so as not to upstage the bride.

But can you imagine if one of your wedding guests asked if they could wear a wedding gown to your wedding?

A man is unsure what to do after his sister asked if she could wear her old wedding dress to his and his partner’s wedding because she never got to have one after her fiancé died.

He is 27-years-old and has an older sister who is 36.

Three years ago, his sister’s world was turned upside down when her fiancé, who she had a child with, passed away in a work accident.

His passing was tragic, and they were only four months away from getting married.

“This was obviously a horrible experience for her, and she’s understandably very upset about never having gotten to marry the love of her life,” he said.

“I recently got engaged and was pretty hesitant to bring my sister because I didn’t want to upset her or bring up any bad memories.”

Much to his surprise, when he told his sister about his engagement, she was thrilled and immediately wanted to help him start planning his wedding.

