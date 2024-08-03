She Canceled Her Wedding After Finding Out Her Future In-Laws Invited Her Fiancé’s Ex-Girlfriend To The Event

Imagine planning your dream wedding to the love of your life, only to find out that they insisted on having their ex in attendance.

A woman recently canceled her wedding because her fiancé and his family were adamant about inviting his ex-girlfriend.

She’s 27 and engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé, Alex. They had been engaged for a year, and things went smoothly as they planned their wedding for the end of the summer.

But then, everything changed when she discovered Alex’s family wanted someone she didn’t approve of on the guest list.

“Alex’s family is very close-knit and has always been involved in our wedding planning,” she explained.

“Recently, I found out that they had invited Alex’s ex, Sarah, to the wedding. Alex and Sarah [dated] for about five years and broke up about two years ago.”

While Alex and Sarah are on good terms, she is not comfortable with the idea of Sarah being at her wedding. She spoke to Alex about her concerns, figuring he’d understand, but he told her it was a “family tradition” to invite former partners to weddings as long as they were still friends.

He told her that if they uninvited Sarah, they’d be opening themselves up to unnecessary drama and that since Sarah was still a part of his social circle, she should be there, and it wasn’t a big deal.

She tried being vulnerable, explaining that their wedding day was a very big and important event to her, and she’d feel uncomfortable if Sarah was there. To her surprise, she didn’t get the reaction she hoped for.

