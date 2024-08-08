She Was At Work This Morning When She Discovered Her Husband’s Mistress And Affair Baby

This woman works for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also called WIC, and she started in this specific office a month ago.

It’s a government agency that gives food benefits and nutritional education to low-income people who qualify for support.

She was at work this morning when a woman called in asking if she could sign up for the program as she just gave birth.

She began creating a profile for the woman and got her name and her baby’s name. One of the things she has to ask while getting someone set up is if they would like to add another guardian or parent to their profile. This woman mentioned to her that she wanted to add her fiancé.

“She gives me his first and last, and I’m thinking, hey, that’s my husband’s name, but he has a kind of normal, generic name,” she explained.

“I have to have his birthday, she gives it to me. It’s my husband’s birthday. I’m thinking, coincidences happen.”

She figured there was absolutely no way this woman could be possibly engaged to her own husband, whom she’s been with for six years.

She informed the woman that she needs a copy of her fiancé’s ID to complete the verification process, and the woman sent it over half an hour later.

Unfortunately, there was no coincidence: her husband is apparently engaged to this woman.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.