She’s Divorcing Her Husband Even Though He Has No Way To Support Himself Because He Got Another Woman Pregnant

Many people who have been divorced can remember the moment they decided things were over, and it was usually after a series of messy and disappointing incidents.

A woman has officially decided to divorce her husband of 13 years because he’s expecting a baby with another woman, even though he has no job or means of financial support.

She and her husband have a long history, as they were once high school sweethearts. They lost touch for many years, each entering relationships with other people, and then found themselves in love again years later.

When they married 13 years ago, she and her husband each had a child from a previous marriage, so they created a blended family. They were happily married for a few years before a series of incidents changed everything.

Things began going downhill when her husband got hurt at work and suffered a major injury, needing to have surgery.

“Because of the nature of his work, he could no longer perform the job he was hired to do and was eventually let go,” she said.

“When we reconnected, I had already owned my own home, and he and his son moved in with me. I found out that he lied about the house he had been staying in before we were married; it belonged to his father, not him.”

Suddenly, once her husband was out of work, he told her he couldn’t help her pay for household expenses because all of his money was tied up in his dad’s house. To make matters worse, nothing ever came out of that house, as two years later, it was foreclosed on, and her father-in-law had to move in with them.

Even though there was an extra person in the house, no one ever offered to help her, and she supported her household of five all on her own.

