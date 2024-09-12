A Girl Who He Had A One-Night Stand With Claims She’s Now Pregnant With Twins, So He Went To His Parents For Help, But They Say He’s On His Own

This 19-year-old young man is currently in college, and when he was at a party just a few months ago, he wound up having a one-night stand.

After he really hit it off with a new girl he met, who was from out of town, he ultimately slept with her. Then, they spent the whole next weekend hanging out together.

“But I didn’t think much of it afterward,” he recalled.

He made sure that they were safe during their hook-up, so he figured everything was fine.

That’s why he never expected the girl to get pregnant – much less with twins. Unfortunately, though, that’s exactly what happened.

Apparently, she recently reached out to him via text and revealed she was expecting twins. She also claimed that he’s the father and swore that she has not been with any other guys since.

“And she even says she’s willing to do a DNA test to prove it,” he explained.

The news was quite a shock, and he genuinely did not know what to do. In the end, he decided to go to his parents for some support and guidance. Yet, that just backfired on him.

As soon as he told his mom about the one-night stand and the pregnancy, she slapped him right across his face. She was absolutely livid and couldn’t believe that he had acted so “carelessly.”

