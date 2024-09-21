He Secretly Paternity Tested His Two Kids Because He Had A Feeling His Wife’s Ex-Boyfriend Might Be Their Father

This 35-year-old man and his wife, who’s 34, have been married for 10 years, and they have two kids together – a 7-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

But, while everything was wonderful in their relationship, he began to question his wife’s faithfulness after his son received a very specific medical diagnosis.

More specifically, his son developed a rare genetic condition, and he found out that neither he nor his wife carried it.

“It planted this seed of doubt in my mind because, for years, my wife stayed close friends with her ex-boyfriend, who she dated for four years before me,” he explained.

The pair would regularly text each other, grab coffee, and even attend events together. Throughout it all, his wife kept reassuring him that their friendship was purely platonic, but he always had a gut feeling more was going on.

That’s why, when his son’s genetic condition came to light recently, he began thinking about all the times his wife claimed her ex-boyfriend was “like family” to her.

“And I let my paranoia get the best of me,” he admitted.

He ended up secretly taking paternity tests for both of their children, and he was genuinely convinced he might not be their father.

Well, his hunch was actually wrong, and both tests came back positive – confirming they were his biological kids.

