He Wants To Divorce His Wife After She Seriously Said She’d Save Their Dog’s Life Over His In The Event Of A House Fire

This 33-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 30, have been married for a few years, and she’s always absolutely adored animals. He also knew that, before they started dating, she used to have a dog.

So, when they finally got their own home about a year and a half ago, they were able to get pets, and his wife immediately wanted to adopt a pup.

“I was completely fine with this. I don’t mind pets, and if it made her happier, then even better,” he recalled.

Yet, just a couple of months after getting their dog, he realized his wife’s behavior had gone overboard. She was suddenly spending a ton of money on dog accessories, which was impacting both their finances and how much space they had in their house.

He tried to talk to her about this, and she agreed to tone it down a bit. However, her actions spoke louder than her words since more and more dog items just kept arriving in the mail.

“It also seemed like we couldn’t hold a conversation without her constantly bringing up our dog,” he added.

That’s why, when his wife wanted to get a second dog around six months ago, he flat-out said no. He figured one pet was enough and that it was affecting their relationship enough already.

After all, they no longer had a lot of alone time, and if they ever wanted to go away on vacation, it would be really tough with multiple pups.

His wife, on the other hand, felt differently and got into a fight with him over this. In the end, he also claimed he’d consider getting another dog; he just needed some more time to think about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.