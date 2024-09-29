Her Boyfriend’s Mom Wanted To Tag Along On A Weekend Getaway For Their Anniversary, And When She Said No, Her Boyfriend Called Her Selfish

It’s amazing how hard it is for some people to take a hint, particularly when it comes to third-wheeling couples.

For instance, this 19-year-old girl has been looking forward to a trip with just her boyfriend for a long time, and now, his mother has actually invited herself along.

She and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Jake, have been dating for nearly a year, and their anniversary is quickly approaching. That’s why they began planning a romantic weekend getaway months ago to celebrate their relationship milestone.

“It’s supposed to be just the two of us relaxing at a cute cabin we rented by the lake,” she said.

Yet, out of the blue, Jake’s mother found out about the trip and suddenly wanted to come along.

She claimed to think the woman was extremely sweet, but she also admitted that his mom was quite overbearing.

So, upon learning about their travel plans, Jake’s mom started going on about how stressed out she’d been recently and how much she could use a break.

Plus, his mom brought up how she’d always wanted to visit their intended destination and believed it would be a great way to “bond” with her more.

“And Jake, being the mama’s boy he is, casually mentions it to me like it’s no big deal, saying it would be fun to have her join us,” she revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.