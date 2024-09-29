She Found Out Her Sister Was Trying To Flirt With Her Fiancé Behind Her Back, So She’s No Longer Inviting Her Sister To Her Wedding

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 30, have been together for three years, and next month, they are finally tying the knot.

But, while she’s been super excited for her big day, her little sister has begun causing some drama.

According to her, her 26-year-old sister has always been sort of a “drama queen” and is currently single following a string of failed relationships.

“Which my sister never fails to remind everyone about,” she noted.

And around six months ago, she noticed that her sister began acting weird toward her fiancé in the wake of her single status.

She brushed off the strange behavior at first and figured her sister was just acting like her “usual self.” Then, one evening, things escalated when her sister actually texted her fiancé – talking about how “great” he looked and claiming to miss hanging out with him.

“I was uncomfortable, but I decided to let it slide,” she recalled.

Well, that was until a few weeks later when she heard some shocking news from a mutual friend. Apparently, her friend exposed her sister for trying to flirt with her fiancé behind her back.

She took that accusation very seriously and immediately confronted her sister. However, her sister simply laughed the whole situation off and said she was only joking around.

