He Went To His Ex’s Wedding And Realized He Has Feelings For Her When He Saw Her Standing There In Her Dress

It was the summer of 2007 when this guy began dating Kim, and they were 17 and 15 back then (they’re now 35 and 32).

He had just graduated from high school, but Kim was still in. Since they were so young, they didn’t exactly make plans for their futures.

They simply took things one day at a time, and then four years had elapsed. They both were still attempting to determine what they wanted out of life.

They realized they were on separate pages, and they split up in a mutual, as well as amicable, way. It did break his heart, though, to no longer have Kim with him, as she was his first real love.

Immediately after his breakup, he had a one-night stand with a girl named Tanya. Tanya was set to only be a rebound for him, but he started dating her.

While he was happy with her, they both came to the conclusion they were in “different stages,” so they prepared to drift apart.

Then, Tanya became pregnant, and he wanted to do the right thing. They stayed together, raised their son, and had a second child a couple of years after welcoming their firstborn.

In 2016, they tied the knot and purchased a home. They’ve been through a lot together over the years, like separating, struggling with financial problems, and grieving the loss of family members.

Their challenges have nearly torn them apart. While he loves Tanya, and she feels the same way, they’re mainly together for the sake of the family they have created.

