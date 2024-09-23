He Wouldn’t Go Away On An Anniversary Trip With His Girlfriend This Year Due To Stress In His Personal Life, So Now He’s Getting Called The Worst Boyfriend Ever

This 35-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 22, have been together for two years. Over the course of their relationship, they’ve gone on a lot of vacations together, and to celebrate their one-year anniversary last year, they also went on another trip.

“We went to stay with her family abroad for a week. It was nice to meet some of her family I’d not met before, and we had a good time,” he recalled.

During their getaway, his girlfriend was extremely insistent that they both needed to post photos on Instagram about their trip in order to commemorate it as well.

So, after their second anniversary just rolled around, and he didn’t want to go away again like they did last year, his girlfriend was furious.

For some context, he has been dealing with a lot of chaos in his personal life. His living situation has changed multiple times, meaning he was forced to move a lot, and he’s having some financial struggles.

On top of that, he is actually an athlete, and all of the mayhem has begun impacting his sport.

“I am not getting younger, and I only have a few years left to compete properly,” he said.

Thankfully, things recently began to settle down – right in time for a big sports match that was right around the corner. He needed to win it, too.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, was more concerned about their anniversary and doing something “special.”

