Her Boyfriend Sold Her Family Heirloom Jewelry, And Then She Discovered His History Of Bank And Mortgage Fraud

Everything in life is worth something – from the $5 candle on your nightstand to the car in your driveway, which could have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

But, when it comes to items with sentimental value, some things are simply priceless. For many people, they feel this way about family heirlooms.

So you can probably imagine how much shock this 30-year-old woman was in when she realized that her boyfriend, who’s 32, secretly pawned multiple pieces of jewelry – which she had inherited from her late relatives over the years.

The worst part? He sold off the heirlooms to fund a “surprise vacation,” and he didn’t even come clean about it.

“I only discovered this when I noticed unexplained bank withdrawals and traced them back to the sale of my jewelry,” she revealed.

She couldn’t believe her boyfriend would do that and immediately confronted him about it, too. At that point, he owned up to selling the jewelry and said he had no idea how much the pieces had meant to her.

“He claimed he thought I’d appreciate the trip more than the jewelry,” she explained.

Obviously, though, he was wrong, and the fact that he went behind her back like that left her feeling both devastated and totally betrayed.

That’s why she wound up telling her boyfriend, whom she previously lived with, that he actually needed to move out.

