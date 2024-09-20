He Found Out His Wife Met Up With A Man At A Hotel, But She Said It Wasn’t Serious, So He Freaked Out On Her

This 31-year-old guy and his wife Jess, who’s 30, have been married for three years, and things in their relationship had seemed quite normal. Well, that was until he recently caught her lying about cheating, and he’s been left questioning everything.

It all began when he realized how secretive Jess was behaving, particularly when it came to her phone. She’d started bringing her cell into the bathroom with her and even slept with the device under her pillow at night.

He eventually tried to talk to her about this, too, but she brushed him off and swore it was “work stuff.” Still, he noticed that her tone of voice was strange.

Not long afterward, he wound up finding a receipt from a hotel in Jess’ purse, and when he asked about it, she stated it was for a “work retreat.”

But the last straw was when he discovered a text from a random man on his wife’s phone. In the message, the man wrote something along the lines of, “Can’t wait for next time.”

Obviously, this set off alarm bells in his head, and he confronted Jess. She initially became all defensive, saying the man was “just a friend” and that nothing had happened between them.

“She admitted to meeting up with this guy but said it was ‘not serious.’ Like, she actually used those words,” he recalled.

“She claimed they just talked, but come on, who books a hotel room just to chat?”

That’s why he ultimately freaked out on his wife and called her dumb for thinking he’d buy that. He also seriously screamed at her, like he never had before, and yelled some things that he realized he probably shouldn’t have.

