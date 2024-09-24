Her Cat Fell From Her 6th-Floor Apartment After She Says Her Building’s Management Failed To Fix Her Window

Isabella Cook lives in San Francisco and has a two-year-old cat named Owen. Owen was a stray before Isabella came into his life, and when she found him, he was a starving little thing.

Owen grew up to be an adorable, goofy guy who adores Salem, his brother, and chicken from Costco.

Isabella and Owen live in a 6th-floor apartment, and after she says her building’s management failed to fix a window in her home, Owen scarily fell out of it.

“Poor Owen had a nasty fall from our 6th-floor apartment window after our property management neglected to fix it after multiple requests over 10 days,” Isabella explained on a GoFundMe page.

She even shared photos of her apartment building, showing how far down Owen tumbled before hitting the sidewalk.

Miraculously, he survived, but he sustained serious injuries. Isabella quickly got Owen to an emergency veterinarian, who diagnosed him with a collapsed lung, broken toes, and two fractured legs: one front and one back.

“The fact that he didn’t hit anything major on the way down is unbelievable, but I am so thankful,” Isabella added.

“A collapsed lung and two broken legs is no joke, but it could’ve been so much worse.”

Luckily, the veterinarians who have seen Owen so far believe his legs broke in such a way that ideally sets him up for healing, but he is still facing a very long road ahead in his recovery.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.