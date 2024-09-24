Her Mother-In-Law Tricked Her Into Asking Her Husband For A Divorce, And He’s Moving Ahead With It

Even if you personally get along with your in-laws, I’m sure you’ve heard stories from people you know about their own horror stories regarding their significant other’s loved ones.

This poor 28-year-old woman has a monster-in-law instead of a mother-in-law because her husband’s mom actually tricked her into asking her husband for a divorce.

She’s six months pregnant with their first child, and she got married to her husband a year ago. When they first started seeing one another, they talked about how cheating was something they could never overlook.

They both acknowledged that if the other person ever proved unfaithful, they would never be able to forgive and forget.

She and her husband both were cheated on in their pasts, so it makes sense this was a hard boundary line for them.

Her in-laws recently went away on vacation, and she and her husband said they would drop by and check on their house while they were out of town.

On Friday, her husband went to his mom and dad’s house by himself, and he was gone for approximately an hour (it takes 15 minutes to drive there).

That evening, her mother-in-law messaged her a copy of the video from her doorbell camera. Her husband was entering the house along with a girl she’d never seen in her life, and her husband told the girl they had to hurry since he told his wife he wouldn’t take too long.

Her mother-in-law apologized to her and said she was shocked her son would do such a thing. She gets along wonderfully with her mother-in-law, so she trusted her account.

