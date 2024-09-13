Her Husband Has Feelings For Another Woman, Who Feels The Same Way About Him

This 43-year-old woman got married to her 45-year-old husband, JC, 23 years ago. They have two children together; their oldest is in college, and their youngest is in their last year of high school.

Six months ago, if you asked her how she felt about her marriage, she would have told you that she and JC have no glaring problems in their relationship.

Occasionally, they argue, like everyone else does, and she’s on the lower end of physical activity as opposed to her husband, but none of that is out of the ordinary.

“If I really pressed myself to think about it, the only thing that we’ve even fought about lately is me not wanting to go out to some of his work events (he’s high up in law enforcement, there‘s a weird amount of social stuff and public functions),” she explained.

“Anyway. Anybody in law enforcement has cases that stand out, and one of my husband’s is a woman who was in an abusive relationship that peaked when her husband shot at Deputies (and her) and nearly killed her and her baby.”

“It’s been years of legal stuff since then, and the woman’s husband has been out and arrested again and out again, and long story short, we are talking about YEARS of history. JC has talked about her situation a lot, but nothing that ever made me think he was attracted to her.”

She’s not sure how this happened, but this woman heard some rumor about JC either divorcing or separating from her.

She doesn’t know the specifics of that rumor, but as soon as this woman saw JC in person after hearing about it, she admitted she had feelings for him.

Apparently, JC feels the same way about her, but he pointed out that he is married. She got to read the text messages between them, so that’s how she knows about everything.

