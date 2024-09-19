Her Sister Begged Her To Babysit, But She Said No Since Her Dog Wasn’t Allowed To Come

Charlie is the name of this 28-year-old woman’s Golden Retriever, and she says he’s essentially like a kid to her.

Charlie has excellent manners, he’s friendly, he never barks, and everyone adores him because he’s an all-around good boy.

Ever since she got Charlie as a little puppy, she started taking him absolutely everywhere with her, and he has never misbehaved.

She’s brought Charlie to her 35-year-old sister’s plenty of times without a problem, but suddenly, her sister started claiming her kids are terrified of him, so he’s no longer invited.

Her sister’s kids are six and four, and they have spent a lot of time around Charlie, who has never done anything mean to the kids.

“He just sits quietly or plays by himself while I watch the kids,” she explained. “Plus, I honestly think she’s exaggerating their fear because they don’t cry or run away from him or anything like that.”

Her sister loves asking her to babysit without pay all the time, which is irritating, but she hasn’t turned her sister down until now.

A week ago, her sister called her to beg her to come babysit for four hours as she and her husband had to attend an event.

She said she was bringing Charlie along, but her sister stated she did not want Charlie in her home.

