Her Sister Said She Needs To Dye Her Red Hair Because It’ll Clash With The Other Bridesmaids And Ruin Her Wedding Aesthetic

When you agree to be a bridesmaid, you’re usually expected to attend at least a few events – like a bridal shower, bachelorette party, and rehearsal dinner – as well as dole out cash to fund these celebrations.

You might even be tasked with planning some aspects of the big day, whether that’s sending out invitations or checking in on vendors.

However, do you think any bridesmaid should ever have to change their appearance for a wedding?

This 24-year-old woman has been grappling with the same question ever since she was asked to be in her older sister’s bridal party.

For some context, her sister is 28-years-old and is set to tie the knot in two months. They’ve also never had the most easygoing relationship.

She was more independent as a child. Meanwhile, her sister was the “golden child” in their family. Even so, she agreed to be a part of her sister’s nuptials.

“When she asked me to be a bridesmaid, I was excited to support her, but things quickly got uncomfortable,” she recalled.

According to her, that’s because her sister has always been very concerned about appearances. So, her sister actually asked her to dye her hair – which is naturally a vibrant red hue – to a “more neutral color” for the wedding photos.

She couldn’t believe the request, either, but her sister saw no problem with it.

