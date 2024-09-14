His Best Friend Is Struggling Financially And Asked Him To Move In To Split Rent, But He Just Doesn’t Vibe With His Friend’s Super Hyper Dog

Right now, this 28-year-old man is living the dream. More specifically, he lives alone and gets to enjoy complete peace and quiet, which he loves.

Yet, recently, his 29-year-old guy best friend began asking him to move in. Apparently, his friend will soon be losing his current roommate and thought he could move in and take over splitting the rent.

In the beginning, he was actually on board with this idea, too. After all, he and his best friend have been close for years, and having a roommate would help him save money in the long run.

“But here’s the problem: my friend has this massive dog that I just don’t vibe with,” he explained.

To be clear, his friend’s pup definitely is not aggressive. Rather, the dog is just insanely hyper, and he doesn’t appreciate that behavior.

Whenever he goes over to his friend’s house, the pet won’t stop jumping on him, barking, and making messes. And despite the dog causing chaos, his friend never does anything to discipline the animal.

“My friend’s apartment smells like a dog; there’s fur everywhere, and it’s just not the kind of living situation I want to be in,” he added.

That’s why he decided to rethink moving in with his friend, and when he admitted that his friend’s dog was the reason why, it stirred up some tension.

His friend became very defensive and accused him of overreacting. Then, he was told that he’d just “get used to” the pup and that living together would turn out great.

