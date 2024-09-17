His Dad’s Fiancée Wants Him To Babysit Her Kids During Their Wedding So She Can Save Money

In January, this 17-year-old guy’s dad is marrying his fiancée, Kirsten, and they’re both nearing their 40s.

Kirsten has three little kids who are all less than eight-years-old, and he’s his dad’s only child (his mom sadly passed away 11 years ago).

Now, Kirsten’s ex-husband is not involved in the lives of her kids, though he has been forced to pay child support.

Since Kirsten’s kids are too little to have memories of their dad, his own dad and Kirsten are hopeful that his dad will be able to take on a fatherly role for these little kids.

“I met Kirsten 4-5 months ago and her kids around the same time, and given my age and the fact I did fine with just me and dad, I’m not looking for Kirsten to fill any sort of maternal or motherly role,” he explained.

“I also don’t think I’ll be engaging with Kirsten’s kids as a sibling. This upsets her because she wanted me to be the cool older sibling for them and someone who might babysit on occasion.”

“But mostly someone who’d make a point to spend time with them. But I’m not planning on spending too much time with them. I have plans for once I turn 18. My dad always knew this.”

Kirsten believes that because he will still be 17 when their wedding rolls around and residing with his dad, he should be happy to babysit her kids during the big day.

His dad added that Kirsten anticipates that if he says yes to being their babysitter, it will inspire him to want to be something of a sibling to them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.