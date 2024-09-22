His Fiancée Admitted She Doesn’t Want To Settle Down For Another 10 Years, And He’s Worried This Means They’re Over

Three years ago, this 36-year-old man began dating his 26-year-old fiancée, and all along, they have discussed what their shared future will look like.

They’ve talked about their goals, having kids together and getting pets. To be honest, everything matched up so perfectly, that’s why he was inspired to propose to her after only a year and a half of dating.

They moved in with one another, and their relationship was excellent up until six months ago when his fiancée started a new job. She used to be a teacher, but now she’s working for the government.

His fiancée moved out so she could live closer to her job, and he’s now trying to find a position closer to her new place.

She absolutely has a brighter future with her job than he does, so he doesn’t mind having to get a new one.

This is literally the job of her dreams, but it will take her three or four years of fierce training, so his fiancée is expected to log a lot of hours on and off the clock.

The upside in all of this is that his fiancée isn’t located so far away that they can’t still spend a lot of time together.

They also talk on the phone every day, so although it’s not ideal and sometimes it’s draining, they’re doing a good job of managing their new situation.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on in our relationship is communicating,” he explained. “If one person has an issue or problem, we tell the other, and we talk it out.”

