His Fiancée’s 24 Years Younger Than Him, And Her Mom Just Said She’s Using Him For His Money

A year and a half ago, this 45-year-old man met his 21-year-old fiancée through his job actually. They had a lot of contact, and they started to form a friendship that then turned romantic.

She is 24 years younger than he is, and he never planned on dating a woman with such a big age gap.

However, he really hit it off with his fiancée, and then they both realized there was a lot more to their connection.

Ever since they started dating officially, he has never once wondered if she has been using him for the money he has.

“There were no obvious signs that she is out for money,” he explained. “Her mom never really approved of our relationship because of the age difference, which I fully understand.”

After he proposed to her and she shared the news about their future wedding, his fiancée’s mom called him up with something interesting to say.

She mentioned that their marriage will quickly come undone, as her daughter is only with him because he’s got money.

At first, he brushed off his future mother-in-law’s remarks, but then he began to doubt his fiancée’s intentions.

“I make very good money but it’s not like I am yacht rich,” he said. “Sure, I pay for mostly everything, but I am in a position in life where I am able to pay for everything. I don’t mind being the one to pay for everything because I have it, and she doesn’t.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.