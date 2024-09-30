His Girlfriend Admitted She Lost Her Love For Him And Was Mostly Just Dating Him For His Looks, So He Dumped Her

This 24-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who’s 26, were together for three years, and the last four months of their relationship were long-distance due to graduate school.

But, even though they both FaceTimed each other every single day while apart, he realized that something felt off after he finally got to visit his girlfriend in person.

“I quickly got over it, and it began to feel normal for me,” he recalled.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, admitted that she’d actually lost love for him and felt like their “spark” was gone. She even claimed to love him as a person but not as a partner.

Now, that was about four weeks ago, and afterward, they kept breaking up and getting back together practically every week. At the same time, they were still long distance.

Throughout all of this, it eventually became clear to him that his girlfriend wasn’t with him for the right reasons, either.

The first red flag was when she opened up about seeing a different, attractive guy one day and wondering what it would be like to date that man instead of him.

Then, just yesterday, his girlfriend revealed that she was no longer attracted to him as a person and was mostly just dating him for his appearance.

He realizes that, from an “objective” perspective, he has great features, and many people in his life believe he’s attractive. Nonetheless, he had no interest in being a “trophy boyfriend.”

