His Girlfriend Faked A Pregnancy To Test Him, And She Says He Passed

Six months ago, this 24-year-old guy started dating his 26-year-old girlfriend. One day recently, while he was away at work, his girlfriend texted him asking what he would do if she ended up pregnant.

He responded that he would believe she’s a liar since there are some medical reasons that mean they cannot get pregnant.

His girlfriend texted back that she actually was pregnant, and he couldn’t believe what she was saying to him.

“Naturally, I’m terrified at this life changer, which I don’t feel entirely prepared for,” he explained. “The thoughts and possibilities in my head all day were both emotionally exciting and tormenting.”

“I was honestly ready to drop everything and overwrite any future ideas or plans. I had to shift focus onto the upcoming baby.”

From there, his girlfriend mentioned that she wasn’t positive she wanted him to be present in their baby’s life.

That gave him literal chills, but then his girlfriend said she would allow him to occasionally visit the baby.

His girlfriend quickly shut the conversation down after a couple of additional remarks, citing she didn’t feel up to discussing her pregnancy at that moment.

“At this point, I am in an uphill battle to understand what…is happening and why I am suddenly semi-cut-off from my future child,” he said.

