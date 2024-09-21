His Girlfriend Left Him A Year Ago For Her Personal Trainer, But Now She Wants Him Back

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as the saying goes, and it seems that this guy’s 27-year-old ex-girlfriend, Megan, learned that lesson the hard way.

One year ago, Megan cheated on him with her personal trainer, Jake, and picked Jake over him. Lately, things have blown up for Megan, and now she wants him back.

Yesterday, he agreed to meet Megan for coffee, mainly because he was looking for closure and was interested in hearing her out.

They actually spent several hours talking over coffee, and it was a ton of information for him to take into consideration.

“Megan started by apologizing,” he explained. “She admitted that leaving me for Jake was the biggest mistake of her life, and she’s been paying for it ever since.”

“Without getting into too many details, things between them weren’t as perfect as she thought they’d be, and the whole relationship basically crashed and burned. She’s been struggling ever since—mentally, emotionally, financially—it’s been a rough year for her.”

“But here’s the part that I wasn’t really prepared for: she also brought up a lot of things about our relationship that I never considered. She said that while cheating on me was 100% wrong, she felt like I wasn’t the best boyfriend either.”

Megan believes he never made her feel valued, and she grew to resent him for it. Often, he was so preoccupied with his job or hobbies that Megan felt like she was hardly a priority to him.

To be clear, Megan didn’t hide behind that to excuse her behavior, but those feelings made it easier for her to give in to temptation when Jake came along and made her feel special.

