Saddle Up And Let’s Talk About 3 Ways You Can Make Your Home Decor More Cowboy Core

If you have ever found yourself watching episodes of Yellowstone, I’m sure you’ve dreamed of packing up and moving West yourself.

It’s not exactly feasible to pick up, kiss your apartment goodbye, and purchase a ranch, but a girl can dream, can’t she?

Purchasing a pair of cowboy boots and making your home decor more cowboy core is much more doable.

So saddle up, put some Shaboozey on, and let’s talk about how you can get down to business making your living space look more like something out of a Western.

Get Comfortable With Those Cowhides

The best way to show off your cowboy core side is to get comfortable with those cowhides. The most amazing part is that cowhides come in a variety of beautiful shades, and they’re easily available for a reasonable price online.

A quick Google search will help show you all of the ones you can pick from to make a rug out of, and they will run you under $300.

It doesn’t matter what colors you have in the room where you want to place your cowhide; you can find one that will complement your existing decor.

Ok, if you can’t bring yourself to purchase the real deal, don’t sweat: they make faux cowhides more in the $100 range!

