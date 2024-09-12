She Called Her Sister A Lazy Leech For Expecting Her To Babysit Her Niece And Nephews Every Single Weekend

Everyone always says that it takes a “village” to raise kids. But what happens when a relative starts relying on you for childcare help and support a bit too often?

This 28-year-old woman is currently in the same boat, as she feels like her sister is taking advantage of her for babysitting.

For some context, she already has a full-time job that’s quite demanding, as she is required to work long hours. Aside from work, she also has her own responsibilities, social commitments, and life in general.

Her 30-year-old sister, on the other hand, currently has three children – two boys and one girl – who are 6, 4, and 2 years old. She admitted that her niece and nephews are adorable, yet she also claimed that they were a huge handful.

Even so, her sister recently decided that she needed to “step up” and act as the kids’ personal babysitter. That way, her sister could get a break every weekend and go out with her friends.

“Now, I love my niece and nephews,” she said, “But I shouldn’t have to sacrifice my entire weekend just because she can’t manage her own parenting responsibilities.”

Just last week, she finally hit her breaking point over this as well. She was forced to spend another whole weekend watching the children while her sister was out partying, and she ended up snapping.

She accused her sister of acting like a “lazy leech,” pointing out how it wasn’t fair that she was expected to act like a parent for her.

“And that she needs to find a proper solution rather than just dumping her kids on me,” she added.

