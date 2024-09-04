She Googled A Guy She’s Supposed To Go On A Date With And Found A Girl On Social Media Claiming He Assaulted Her

A year ago, this 39-year-old woman got separated after spending 10 years with her ex. Post-breakup, she really took things slowly, reflected on the end of that relationship, and got herself in a position where she was thrilled to begin dating again.

So, she signed up for a dating app and got flooded with a ton of messages from different guys. One 43-year-old man really stood out to her, and they formed kind of an instant connection.

They shared the same interests and desired travel destinations, and he seemed to be a really genuine, considerate, and sweet guy.

She was excited to learn that she had a lot in common with him. He asked her questions, so their conversation was never one-sided, and when she told him that she’s a mom to one child, he was wonderful about it.

She saw no red flags at all, only green, unlike many of the men she was getting messages from.

She really appreciated that this guy wasn’t messaging her nonstop, rushing into things, or trying to love-bomb her.

“I felt really good wherever we chatted,” she explained. “And there was a ton of mutual attraction. We’ve been texting/phoning for a few weeks now.”

She then realized that her upcoming trip for work is to a city that’s only several hours away from where he lives.

She thought it would be nice to see him in person, so she booked an extra evening at her hotel to make sure she would have enough time for a date.

