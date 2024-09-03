She Immediately Broke Up With Her Boyfriend After Going Through His Phone And Finding Out He Was Talking To Other Women On A Dating App

This 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend Jake, who’s 28, have been dating for three years. They also moved in together about one year ago, and up until now, she thought their relationship was wonderful.

“He has always been charming and funny, and we shared so much in common. Honestly, I thought I’d found ‘the one,'” she said.

But that all changed just last weekend after Jake went out with some of his friends for a guys’ night.

She claimed that she’s always completely trusted her boyfriend and has never been the “jealous type.” Yet, after he got home late that evening, he seemed cold and distant, and their whole relationship felt off.

At the time, she wrote it off as Jake being tired or simply having too much to drink. Then, a few days later, she couldn’t quell her suspicions any longer and snooped through his phone.

It all began when her boyfriend went to take a shower and left his phone in the kitchen.

“Normally, I wouldn’t even think to check it, but then I saw a notification pop up from Tinder,” she recalled.

“We both deleted Tinder ages ago when we got serious, so I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

She knew it would be wrong to go through Jake’s profile, but after seeing that notification pop up, she couldn’t help herself. She opened the Tinder app, and what she saw was heartbreaking.

