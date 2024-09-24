She Made Her Friend Cry When She Told Her She’s Dropping Out Of Her Wedding Three Weeks Before The Big Day

At the beginning of the year, this 31-year-old woman’s 32-year-old friend asked if she would like to be one of her bridesmaids.

She excitedly agreed, and it made her feel special that her friend wanted her to have such a significant role in her wedding.

She’s been struggling with depression throughout the last couple of years, and that’s caused her to lose touch with all of her friends.

It really felt wonderful to know her friend wanted to include her, even though she wasn’t in contact with her much then.

“The problem is, as the summer started, my friend basically stopped contacting me except through our wedding group chat and barely checked in with me at all,” she explained.

“We had one or two text exchanges over the past few months, but that’s about it. I know she was busy with wedding planning, but she didn’t respond to my text about getting a new job until about a week after I sent it in the group chat, and she barely asked to hang out.”

“I stopped reaching out to her a few months ago to see if she actually cared enough to reach out to me and heard zilch from her.”

Then, her friend asked her out for drinks while dropping her bridesmaid dress off to her. It was at that moment she chose to tell her friend that she no longer felt a connection with her.

She also mentioned she didn’t think they were on good terms since her friend had been failing to remain in touch with her consistently.

