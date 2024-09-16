She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took Her To A Fast Food Drive-Thru And Texted Other Girls The Entire Time

A 23-year-old named Madi (@madigrover) is sharing about the worst date she’s ever been on in her home state of Utah. She had just gotten out of a relationship in 2021. By October, she was ready to start dating again.

As a social butterfly, she was going to tons of parties. While at a party, she met a guy she thought was cute.

After they made eye contact across the room, he approached her just as she was leaving, and they exchanged phone numbers.

He mentioned that he would be going out of town for a week. The following week, Madi would be out of town as well.

During those two weeks, they texted each other continuously. He did most of the texting, and whenever she didn’t respond for 20 minutes or so, he always asked her where she was and what she was doing.

They planned to go on a dinner date together when she arrived back in town. She got all dressed up for him to pick her up from the airport.

He showed up wearing a sweatsuit, which threw her off a little because she was under the impression they were going to a fancy dinner.

When she got into the car, she had to step over the fast food bags littered all over the floor. He also did not open the car door for her.

Being only 20-years-old at the time, she ignored the red flags and wanted to proceed with the date even though it wasn’t off to a great start.

