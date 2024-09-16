The More He Hears About His Girlfriend’s Late Husband, The More It Makes Him Feel Like She’s Just Settling For Him Out Of Convenience And Comfort

This 34-year-old man and his girlfriend, who’s 36, have been dating for three years, and they currently live together.

But, back before they entered a relationship, his girlfriend was married and then widowed once before. She tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, and her late husband sadly passed away about 12 years ago.

Today, she continues to grieve the loss, particularly on anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays.

“I’ve lost people, too, and I understand this kind of pain never truly goes away. You simply get used to living with it,” he said.

“So, when this happens, I give her the space to deal with it, which she seems to appreciate.”

More recently, though, his girlfriend has been opening up about her relationship with her late husband, and it’s appeared to have a positive impact on her mental health.

“The problem is that the more she talks about her late husband, the more I realize he and I are completely different people, and the dynamics of my relationship and hers with her husband are also very different,” he admitted.

For instance, he found out that her late husband would always take charge during their marriage, and she was perfectly okay with that. She even talked about how safe she felt with him.

Yet, in his relationship with his girlfriend, they are always bickering because they both want to be in charge. This was especially evident when they went on vacation last year, and while the trip itself was great, the planning was a nightmare – forcing them each to compromise.

