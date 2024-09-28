She Won’t Lend Her Best Friend, Who’s A Reckless Spender, Any Money Since She Always Gets Mocked For Being Frugal And Cheap

Managing your money wisely is arguably one of the hardest parts of becoming an adult. With high-priced necessities – and the allure of fun activities such as travel, dining, and shopping – sticking to your budget is like a game that countless people lose every day.

Despite that, this woman has always been quite careful with her finances, living more frugally than others.

“I save where I can, avoid unnecessary purchases, and generally live below my means,” she said.

She also has a best friend who is the complete opposite and spends a lot of cash on practically everything. Her friend will blow money on eating out basically every day, buying expensive clothing, or going away on luxury vacations.

Yet, she has never once judged her friend for it, even though her friend hasn’t shown her the same respect.

“My friend often makes fun of me for being ‘cheap’ or ‘boring’ because I don’t splurge on the same things she does,” she explained.

For instance, a few weeks ago, her friend went on another costly shopping spree and decided to share all the details on social media. At the same time, her friend started tagging her in comments, making rude remarks like, “Meanwhile, Miss Budget is probably at home counting her pennies.”

She just laughed it off, as she usually does, but she admitted that the remarks still stung a bit.

So now that her best friend is strapped for funds and wants her help, she’s not interested in lending a hand.

