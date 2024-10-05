A Great Guy Dumped Her Because She’s 6 Years Older Than He Is, And The Age Gap Is Too Much For Him

Age gaps work for some couples but not for others. When you’re at different points in your lives, that can be an insurmountable challenge.

This 27-year-old woman recently dated a guy who is 6 years younger than she is. Back when she met him, she had no idea he was only 21.

Initially, she was not down with the age gap, but he showed an interest in her, so she thought there would be no harm in giving him a chance.

“It ended up going really well,” she explained. “He seemed more mature than anyone I’ve dated; very kind, caring, and understanding.”

“If I had a bad day, he would call me. We even made plans for Xmas. Whenever I had doubts about the gap, he would reassure me.”

“I finally decided to just relax and see what happens. I don’t look my age, he looked older, I didn’t feel the gap when I was with him. He was definitely more mature than me!”

The last date they went on was incredible. He did bring up feelings of insecurity about their ages, but they didn’t discuss it much at the time.

He was showering her with affection and joking about the 6-years between them, so she figured things were fine.

They went back to her house after their date, slept together, and planned another date that very evening. She also presented him with a little gift she purchased for him.

