Try Out This Chicken And Broccoli Pasta Bake Next Time You’re In A Rush To Make Dinner

There are just some nights where I don’t have the energy to invest in an elaborate dinner, and I’m sure you can relate.

My solution for putting something delicious together that doesn’t take up much time at all is a recipe that requires one pan or dish to create.

This chicken and broccoli pasta bake is one of my favorite things to make on repeat, and here’s the recipe for you! It’s a great idea for next time you’re in a rush to make dinner.

Ingredients:

2 Cups of chicken (make sure it’s cooked – I prefer shredding up a rotisserie chicken)

2 Cups of cooked penne pasta

3 Cups of cooked broccoli florets (it can be frozen or fresh, it doesn’t matter)

2 Cups of milk

2 Cups of mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 Cup of parmesan cheese, grated

4 Cloves of garlic, minced

Olive oil

5 Tablespoons of butter

3 Tablespoons of flour

Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Optional: fresh basil, Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base, heavy cream

Instructions:

First, preheat your oven to 375, grab the pan you want to use for the chicken and broccoli bake and grease it either with butter or olive oil, whatever you prefer.

Next, let’s prep your chicken. If you want to take a shortcut, pick up a rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store and shred up the white meat.

If you want to be a little fancier, you can cook chicken breasts from scratch. To do this, slice your chicken breasts in half, drizzle them with Italian seasoning and olive oil, and rub that into the chicken to distribute the seasoning evenly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.