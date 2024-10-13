A World War II-Era Bomb Exploded At An Airport In Southwestern Japan

Throughout Japan, artifacts and weapons from World War II have been found over the years. But one was recently discovered at an airport after it exploded.

According to Japanese officials, an American bomb from World War II had been buried at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan.

When it exploded on October 2, it created a large crater in a taxiway and led to the cancelation of more than 80 flights. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and no aircraft were nearby when the bomb went off.

The affected flights were operated by JAL (9201.T), ANA (9202.T), and other airlines that connected Miyazaki with major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

The police and the Self-Defense forces conducted an investigation. They confirmed the explosion was caused by a 500-pound American bomb.

There was no threat of any further explosions. Experts are trying to figure out what caused the sudden detonation.

An aviation school located nearby managed to capture video footage of the blast. Pieces of asphalt flew into the air, and a crater about 23 feet in diameter and three feet deep was left behind in the taxiway.

A Japan Airlines plane carrying 93 passengers had been taxiing just two minutes before the incident occurred.

The airport said that the damage to the taxiway was repaired overnight, and flights resumed the following morning.

