Her Husband Trash-Talked Her To His Friends, Saying Marrying Her Was A Mistake And That He Felt Trapped, So She Wants To Divorce Him

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 34, have been married for five years, and they share a son together. She also has another child from a past relationship.

“And I thought our marriage was mostly okay, like not perfect, but whose is? We have our challenges, like any couple. I never thought anything major was wrong,” she said.

Yet, one recent incident has left her devastated. It all began a couple of weeks ago when she and her husband had some of his friends over at their home for a barbecue.

Then, once everyone left, she realized her husband’s cell phone was on the kitchen counter. She typically wouldn’t even think about touching it, but then she saw a group chat notification pop up and a message containing her name.

At that point, curiosity got the best of her, and she decided to open her husband’s group chat. She only wanted to know what they were saying about her.

Unfortunately, she came face-to-face with what her husband truly thought of her, and it was horrible.

He apparently trash-talked her to all of his friends, claiming that he never should’ve married her and that their relationship was a “mistake.” Plus, her husband stated he felt “trapped” and called her “basically useless” since he had to do “everything.”

“He even said the only reason he married me was because he felt he had no choice after I got pregnant with our son,” she revealed.

She immediately felt like someone had punched her in the stomach and couldn’t believe her husband would ever talk about her like that to anyone, especially his friends. After all, they are people she sees on a regular basis.

