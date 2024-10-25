He Exposed His Brother For Lying About Buying An Expensive One-Of-A-Kind Engagement Ring, And Now His Brother’s Fiancée Is Questioning Their Whole Engagement

This 28-year-old man has never been the favorite in his family. Instead, his 30-year-old brother is what he calls the “golden child,” with a great job and a wonderful fiancée named Emily.

“I’ve always liked her. She’s smart, kind, and really down to Earth,” he said.

So, everyone was thrilled when his brother proposed to Emily a couple of weeks ago, and the pair officially got engaged. What left a bad taste in his mouth, though, was how much his brother began bragging about the engagement ring.

His brother apparently made a huge deal about buying Emily a one-of-a-kind designer ring that cost more than his own car.

However, he didn’t say anything about the piece of jewelry until a family dinner this past weekend. During the meal, Emily started showing the ring to everyone and gushing about how his brother spent months trying to find the perfect one.

She also talked about how expensive the ring was, claiming she was lucky to have a fiancé who was so thoughtful.

“All good, right? Except I know the jeweler my brother went to because it’s the same place I got my ex’s ring years ago. And here’s the kicker: the jeweler specializes in high-quality lab-grown diamonds,” he explained.

He realizes there’s nothing wrong with getting a lab-grown diamond. In fact, he knows they’re better for the environment and still look stunning. Nonetheless, his brother’s story about finding a “rare” and “one-of-a-kind” engagement ring was a big lie.

According to him, the ring is worth a fraction of what her brother swore he paid, and it obviously wasn’t exclusive or hard to find. His brother saying otherwise and Emily bragging about something that was false also really bugged him for some reason.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.